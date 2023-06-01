EXPOSITION DE FRANCINE COLLET Avenue de la Mairie, 1 juin 2023, Magalas.

Composition de l’Art Brut à l’abstraction. Exposition de Francine COLLET du 17 au 31 mai 2023 à la Médiathèque Kalliopé. Mardi : 15h45/19h – Mercredi : 9h/12h – 14h/18h – Jeudi et vendredi : 9h30/11h, 15h45/19h – Samedi : 10h/12h30..

Avenue de la Mairie

Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie



Composition from Art Brut to abstraction. Exhibition of Francine COLLET from May 17 to 31, 2023 at the Médiathèque Kalliopé. Tuesday: 15h45/19h – Wednesday: 9h/12h – 14h/18h – Thursday and Friday: 9h30/11h, 15h45/19h – Saturday: 10h/12h30.

Composición del Art Brut a la abstracción. Exposición de Francine COLLET del 17 al 31 de mayo de 2023 en la Médiathèque Kalliopé. Martes: 15.45/7.00 h – Miércoles: 9.00/12.00 h – 14.00/18.00 h – Jueves y viernes: 9.30/11.00 h, 15.45/7.00 h – Sábado: 10.00/12.30 h.

Komposition von der Art Brut bis zur Abstraktion. Ausstellung von Francine COLLET vom 17. bis 31. Mai 2023 in der Mediathek Kalliopé. Dienstag: 15.45/19.00 Uhr – Mittwoch: 9.00/12.00 Uhr – 14.00/18.00 Uhr – Donnerstag und Freitag: 9.30/11.00 Uhr, 15.45/19.00 Uhr – Samstag: 10.00/12.30 Uhr.

