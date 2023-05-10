LE VÉLO ÉLECTRIQUE, ON VOUS LE PRÊTE ! Rue de l’Audacieuse 1, 10 mai 2023, Magalas.

Le Département & la CCAM mettent à disposition à l’office de Tourisme des Avant-Monts du 10 mai au 7 juin 2023, des vélos à assistance électrique (VAE), prêt aux habitants du territoire.

Avec le vélo électrique, moins d’effort et plus de distance parcourue !

Pendant 1 semaine, vous pourrez ainsi le tester gratuitement sur réservation à l’office de Tourisme..

2023-05-10 à ; fin : 2023-05-31 . .

Rue de l’Audacieuse 1

Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie



The Department and the CCAM are making available to the Avant-Monts Tourist Office, from May 10 to June 7, 2023, electrically assisted bicycles (VAE), which are available to the territory’s inhabitants.

With the electric bike, less effort and more distance covered!

During 1 week, you will be able to test it free of charge on reservation at the Tourist office.

El Departamento y la CCAM ponen a disposición de la Oficina de Turismo de Avant-Monts, del 10 de mayo al 7 de junio de 2023, bicicletas con asistencia eléctrica (VAE) para su préstamo a los habitantes del territorio.

Con la bicicleta eléctrica, ¡menos esfuerzo y más distancia recorrida!

Durante una semana, podrá probarla gratuitamente reservándola en la Oficina de Turismo.

Das Département & die CCAM stellen dem Fremdenverkehrsamt der Avant-Monts vom 10. Mai bis zum 7. Juni 2023 Fahrräder mit elektrischer Unterstützung (VAE) zur Verfügung, die an die Einwohner des Gebiets verliehen werden.

Mit einem Elektrofahrrad müssen Sie sich weniger anstrengen und können mehr Strecke zurücklegen!

Eine Woche lang können Sie es kostenlos testen, wenn Sie sich im Tourismusbüro anmelden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT AVANT-MONTS