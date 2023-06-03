Visite du jardin MADARAS PARK, 3 juin 2023, Spišská Nová Ves.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin MADARAS PARK

The Madaras Park is a city park that is a home to the ZOO. The zoo houses around 570 animals of 130 species and an arboretum with over 30 plant species. It also includes an Aquaterra pavilion with terrarium and aquarium animals, souvenir shops, refreshment stands, children’s playgrounds and a patisserie. Next to the zoo there is an amphitheater, which hosts occasional events (e.g. May Day Fest on May 1, or Spiš Rock Fest). In Madaras Park area there is also a small outdoor fitness track. On weekend 2-4 June 2023 you can enjoy a walk in the Madaras Park area and visit zoological garden with a discount 20 % on entry.

MADARAS PARK Spišská Nová Ves Spišská Nová Ves okres Spišská Nová Ves Région de Košice 0908 500 318 https://zoosnv.sk/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©