MACADAM HIRSUTE MACALLAN Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

MACADAM HIRSUTE Jeudi 23 novembre, 19h30 MACALLAN

Un groupe de trois musiciens passionnés et passionnants, qui vous accrocheront les oreilles et le cœur avec leurs textes engagés et leur joie de vivre

Facebook

Instagram

MACALLAN 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/macadamhirsuteofficiel?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@macadamhirsute.officiel) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/337338364_586244303462239_4384503780101911868_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=3lINnFdEi0sAX_axbXz&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCijSIouwKMdbvCPEwSg-JOeG6DwnQagqfZpUi9Hm_cIA&oe=65062752 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/macadamhirsute.officiel/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/macadamhirsute.officiel/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-23T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

Guinguette’n’ roll