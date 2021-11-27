Nantes MACALLAN Loire-Atlantique, Nantes JOHANNA REYJASSE MACALLAN Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Samedi 27 novembre, 18h30 JOHANNA REYJASSE * Johanna Reyjasse est auteure, compositrice et interprète, elle affectionne particulièrement le gospel et la soul music. Elle trouve son inspiration à travers ses nombreux voyages et exprime par ses créations son ardente aspiration à la liberté. Accompagnée par Thomas Machicoane (piano) et Tristan Pagot (guitare), ils forment un trio musical dans un répertoire alliant reprises et compositions originales. https://www.facebook.com/JohannaReyjasse https://www.instagram.com/johannareyjasse/ *

samedi 27 novembre – 18h30 à 23h00

MACALLAN 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes

