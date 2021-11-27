JOHANNA REYJASSE MACALLAN, 27 novembre 2021 18:30, Nantes.

MACALLAN.
Samedi 27 novembre, 18h30

JOHANNA REYJASSE

Johanna Reyjasse est auteure, compositrice et interprète, elle affectionne particulièrement le gospel et la soul music. Elle trouve son inspiration à travers ses nombreux voyages et exprime par ses créations son ardente aspiration à la liberté. Accompagnée par Thomas Machicoane (piano) et Tristan Pagot (guitare), ils forment un trio musical dans un répertoire alliant reprises et compositions originales.

https://www.facebook.com/JohannaReyjasse

https://www.instagram.com/johannareyjasse/

samedi 27 novembre – 18h30 à 23h00
MACALLAN 1 rue Rameau, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique

