Lysistrata d’après Aristophane Besançon Besançon
Lysistrata d’après Aristophane Besançon, 30 avril 2022, Besançon.
Lysistrata d’après Aristophane Petit Kursaal 2 Place du Théâtre Besançon
2022-04-30 – 2022-04-30 Petit Kursaal 2 Place du Théâtre
Besançon Doubs
Lysistrata d’après Aristophane
Adaptation et mise en scène
Christophe Vincent du Cinématique théâtre
La Compagnie Coloquinte présente
samedi 30/04/22 à 20h30
au profit d’Amnesty International
dimanche 1er/05/22 à 17h
PETIT KURSAAL – Besançon
compagniecoloquinte25@gmail.com
Lysistrata d’après Aristophane
Adaptation et mise en scène
Christophe Vincent du Cinématique théâtre
La Compagnie Coloquinte présente
samedi 30/04/22 à 20h30
au profit d’Amnesty International
dimanche 1er/05/22 à 17h
PETIT KURSAAL – Besançon
Petit Kursaal 2 Place du Théâtre Besançon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-14 par