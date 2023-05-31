Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE RIDEAU ROUGE LYON
Philippe Lellouche Dans Comme à la Maison – Tournée LE RIDEAU ROUGE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-31 à 21:30 (2023-04-27 au ). Tarif : 26.0 à 26.0 euros.
En toute intimité, venez assister à la création du nouveau projet de Philippe Lellouche en one-man show.Après avoir triomphé au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche monte seul sur scène, pour partager son quotidien, mais aussi sa vision de la vie, du monde, sans oublier l’arrêt des slows…Avec beaucoup de sincérité, d’humour et de bienveillance, Philippe Lellouche vous reçoit sur scène, comme à la maison… Philippe Lellouche
LE RIDEAU ROUGE LYON 1, place Bertone Rhône
26.0
EUR26.0.