« Whats Up Lyon? » LE COMPLEXE – SALLE DU BAS, 30 avril 2024, LYON.

« Whats Up Lyon? » LE COMPLEXE – SALLE DU BAS. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-04-30 à 20:30 (2023-11-28 au ). Tarif : 13.8 à 13.8 euros.

Le Complexe (1088610) Présente : What’s up Lyon ? This is the new English speaking humour event in Lyon ! Stand up, comedy, sketch and improvisation… If you’re a Paul Taylor and co fan, come and laugh in original version. Lots of laugh guaranteed ! What’s Up Lyon ? c’est le nouveau rendez vous de l’humour anglophone à Lyon ! Stand Up, sketches et impro… Fans de Paul Taylor and co venez rire en version originale ! Lots of laughs garantis !!! WHAT’S UP?! WHAT’S UP?!

Votre billet est ici

LE COMPLEXE – SALLE DU BAS LYON 7 rue des Capucins Rhône

13.8

EUR13.8.

Votre billet est ici