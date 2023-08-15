Festivités du 15 août LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR, 15 août 2023, Luz-Saint-Sauveur.

21h- 23h : CONCERT SANDY SMOKE proposant un savant mélange de groove, hip-hop et rock, Sandy Smoke s’est spécialisé dans l’écriture de mash-ups : le mélange de titres populaires transformés, réarrangés et réinterprétés. Le résultat est un concentré d’énergie communicative mêlant nouveautés, souvenirs et redécouverte.

23h : FEU D’ARTIFICE admirez le spectacle pyrotechnique tiré depuis la chapelle Solférino.

23h-2h : DJ SET : c’est DJ Bobi qui prendra possession de la place Saint Clément pour vous ambiancer.

> Tout public.

> Gratuit.

> Buvettes sur place..

2023-08-15 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-15 02:00:00. .

LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR Place Saint Clément

Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



21h- 23h : CONCERT SANDY SMOKE proposing a clever mix of groove, hip-hop and rock, Sandy Smoke is specialized in the writing of mash-ups: the mixture of popular titles transformed, rearranged and reinterpreted. The result is a concentrate of communicative energy mixing novelties, memories and rediscoveries.

23h : FIREWORKS admire the pyrotechnic show shot from the Solférino chapel.

23h-2h : DJ SET : DJ Bobi will take possession of the Saint Clément square to entertain you.

> All public.

> Free.

> Drinks on the spot.

21.00 h – 23.00 h: CONCIERTO SANDY SMOKE Con una inteligente mezcla de groove, hip-hop y rock, Sandy Smoke está especializada en la composición de mash-ups: la mezcla de canciones populares transformadas, reordenadas y reinterpretadas. El resultado es un concentrado de energía comunicativa que mezcla novedades, recuerdos y redescubrimientos.

23.00 h: FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES Admire el espectáculo pirotécnico disparado desde la capilla del Solférino.

23.00 h – 2.00 h: DJ SET: DJ Bobi tomará la Place Saint Clément para entretenerle.

> Todo el público.

> Gratuito.

> Bebidas in situ.

21h-23h: SANDY SMOKE KONZERT Sandy Smoke hat sich mit seiner Mischung aus Groove, Hip-Hop und Rock auf das Schreiben von Mash-ups spezialisiert: eine Mischung aus populären Songs, die umgewandelt, neu arrangiert und neu interpretiert werden. Das Ergebnis ist ein Konzentrat aus kommunikativer Energie, das Neues, Erinnertes und Wiederentdecktes miteinander verbindet.

23 Uhr: Feuerwerk Bewundern Sie das pyrotechnische Spektakel, das von der Solferino-Kapelle aus abgefeuert wird.

23.00-2.00 Uhr: DJ-Set: DJ Bobi sorgt auf dem Place Saint Clément für Stimmung.

> Für jedes Publikum.

> Kostenlos.

> Getränke vor Ort.

