21h- 23h : CONCERT SANDY SMOKE proposant un savant mélange de groove, hip-hop et rock, Sandy Smoke s’est spécialisé dans l’écriture de mash-ups : le mélange de titres populaires transformés, réarrangés et réinterprétés. Le résultat est un concentré d’énergie communicative mêlant nouveautés, souvenirs et redécouverte.
23h : FEU D’ARTIFICE admirez le spectacle pyrotechnique tiré depuis la chapelle Solférino.
23h-2h : DJ SET : c’est DJ Bobi qui prendra possession de la place Saint Clément pour vous ambiancer.
> Tout public.
> Gratuit.
> Buvettes sur place..
LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR Place Saint Clément
Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
21h- 23h : CONCERT SANDY SMOKE proposing a clever mix of groove, hip-hop and rock, Sandy Smoke is specialized in the writing of mash-ups: the mixture of popular titles transformed, rearranged and reinterpreted. The result is a concentrate of communicative energy mixing novelties, memories and rediscoveries.
23h : FIREWORKS admire the pyrotechnic show shot from the Solférino chapel.
23h-2h : DJ SET : DJ Bobi will take possession of the Saint Clément square to entertain you.
> All public.
> Free.
> Drinks on the spot.
21.00 h – 23.00 h: CONCIERTO SANDY SMOKE Con una inteligente mezcla de groove, hip-hop y rock, Sandy Smoke está especializada en la composición de mash-ups: la mezcla de canciones populares transformadas, reordenadas y reinterpretadas. El resultado es un concentrado de energía comunicativa que mezcla novedades, recuerdos y redescubrimientos.
23.00 h: FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES Admire el espectáculo pirotécnico disparado desde la capilla del Solférino.
23.00 h – 2.00 h: DJ SET: DJ Bobi tomará la Place Saint Clément para entretenerle.
> Todo el público.
> Gratuito.
> Bebidas in situ.
21h-23h: SANDY SMOKE KONZERT Sandy Smoke hat sich mit seiner Mischung aus Groove, Hip-Hop und Rock auf das Schreiben von Mash-ups spezialisiert: eine Mischung aus populären Songs, die umgewandelt, neu arrangiert und neu interpretiert werden. Das Ergebnis ist ein Konzentrat aus kommunikativer Energie, das Neues, Erinnertes und Wiederentdecktes miteinander verbindet.
23 Uhr: Feuerwerk Bewundern Sie das pyrotechnische Spektakel, das von der Solferino-Kapelle aus abgefeuert wird.
23.00-2.00 Uhr: DJ-Set: DJ Bobi sorgt auf dem Place Saint Clément für Stimmung.
> Für jedes Publikum.
> Kostenlos.
> Getränke vor Ort.
