Concert « A la Bonne Heure » Devant l’Office de Tourisme Luz-Saint-Sauveur
Un trio explosif alliant chanson, swing, reggae, ska et rock. Poésie humaniste électric à l’ancienne.
> Tout public.
> Gratuit..
2023-07-16 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-16 . EUR.
Devant l’Office de Tourisme LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR
Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
An explosive trio combining song, swing, reggae, ska and rock. Humanist poetry electrified in the old way.
> All audiences.
> Free.
Un trío explosivo que combina canción, swing, reggae, ska y rock. Poesía humanista eléctrica a la antigua usanza.
> Todos los públicos.
> Gratuito.
Ein explosives Trio, das Chanson, Swing, Reggae, Ska und Rock verbindet. Humanistische Poesie auf altmodische Weise elektrifiziert.
> Für jedes Publikum.
> Kostenlos.
