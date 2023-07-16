Concert « A la Bonne Heure » Devant l’Office de Tourisme, 16 juillet 2023, Luz-Saint-Sauveur.

Un trio explosif alliant chanson, swing, reggae, ska et rock. Poésie humaniste électric à l’ancienne.

> Tout public.

> Gratuit..

2023-07-16 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-16 . EUR.

Devant l’Office de Tourisme LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR

Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



An explosive trio combining song, swing, reggae, ska and rock. Humanist poetry electrified in the old way.

> All audiences.

> Free.

Un trío explosivo que combina canción, swing, reggae, ska y rock. Poesía humanista eléctrica a la antigua usanza.

> Todos los públicos.

> Gratuito.

Ein explosives Trio, das Chanson, Swing, Reggae, Ska und Rock verbindet. Humanistische Poesie auf altmodische Weise elektrifiziert.

> Für jedes Publikum.

> Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT de Luz St Sauveur|CDT65