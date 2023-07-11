Concert « Les frères Trimards » LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR, 11 juillet 2023, Luz-Saint-Sauveur.

Les frères trimards, parce qu’ils triment l’art au service de la bohème et de la poésie !

> Tout public.

> Gratuit..

2023-07-11 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-11 . EUR.

LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR Parc de la Poste

Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The trimard brothers, because they work the art to the service of the bohemia and the poetry!

> All public.

> Free.

Los hermanos Trimard, ¡porque trabajan el arte al servicio de la bohemia y la poesía!

> Para todos los públicos.

> Entrada gratuita.

Die Brüder Trimard, weil sie die Kunst im Dienste der Bohème und der Poesie schinden!

> Für jedes Publikum.

> Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT de Luz St Sauveur|CDT65