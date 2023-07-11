Concert « Les frères Trimards » LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR Luz-Saint-Sauveur
Les frères trimards, parce qu’ils triment l’art au service de la bohème et de la poésie !
> Tout public.
> Gratuit..
2023-07-11 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-11 . EUR.
LUZ-SAINT-SAUVEUR Parc de la Poste
Luz-Saint-Sauveur 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
The trimard brothers, because they work the art to the service of the bohemia and the poetry!
> All public.
> Free.
Los hermanos Trimard, ¡porque trabajan el arte al servicio de la bohemia y la poesía!
> Para todos los públicos.
> Entrada gratuita.
Die Brüder Trimard, weil sie die Kunst im Dienste der Bohème und der Poesie schinden!
> Für jedes Publikum.
> Kostenlos.
