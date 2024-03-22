Mother Mother L’ATELIER, 22 mars 2024, LUXEMBOURG VILLE.

Mother Mother L’ATELIER. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-03-22 à 20:00 (2024-03-14 au ). Tarif : 37.5 à 37.5 euros.

Comprised of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother are best known for their deep connection with their fans, and for bringing stadium – sized energy to their live show, no matter the stage. Singing about themes of alienation and enormous longing for self and societal acceptance, the band’s mission is to be a home for souls that feel they don’t fit in anywhere else. Mother Mother were recently catapulted into a new stratosphere of universal success following the release of their critically acclaimed studio album INSIDE . Their explosive follow – up to “Haylof t,” “Hayloft II” connected with fans around the world and is now certified Gold in the US and approaching Platinum in their home country of Canada. A string of #1 radio hits in Canada, 6 billion global streams, and multiple Billboard chart appearances ceme nt their newfound global success. The quintet spent most of the last year touring the world playing to sold – out audiences in theaters to stadiums, with multiple sold – out headline tours in Europe, UK, Canada, Australia and the U.S. as well as past and upco ming festival plays at Reading + Leeds, Lollapalooza in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Berlin, Corona Capital in Mexico, Pukkelpop Belgium, Frequency Festival in Austria, Lowlands in The Netherlands and more. Mother Mother

Votre billet est ici

L’ATELIER LUXEMBOURG VILLE Rue de Hollerich 2518

37.5

EUR37.5.

