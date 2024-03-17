LP Love Lines L’ATELIER, 17 mars 2024, LUXEMBOURG VILLE.

LP Love Lines L’ATELIER. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-03-17 à 20:00 (2024-03-16 au ). Tarif : 41.5 à 41.5 euros.

With powerhouse vocals, genre-bucking attitude, and a sharp pen that distills potent feelings into soaring pop hooks, LP has become one of the most internationally beloved singer-songwriters of their generation. Skyrocketing to fame with 2017’s “Lost On You,” a heart-penetrating folk ballad that hit No. 1 in 18 countries, the Los Angeles-based artist has captivated an audience of over 25.7 million monthly listeners/viewers who pack their transcendent, sold-out shows around the world in more than 150 cities from 3,000 to 20,000 tickets. LP’s unparalleled catalog has amassed over 3B streams globally, filled with universal anthems of transformative love and self-discovery, capturing the complexity of the human experience through their eyes. “Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.” LP

Votre billet est ici

L’ATELIER LUXEMBOURG VILLE Rue de Hollerich 2518

41.5

EUR41.5.

