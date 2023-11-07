Laibach L’ATELIER, 7 novembre 2023, LUXEMBOURG VILLE.

‘Love Is Still Alive’ Tour // ‘Love is Still Alive’ is a song that was created for the sci-fi comedy film Iron Sky – The Coming Race. The film – and the song – presents an apocalyptic vision of the end of the world as such, with only a small number of humans surviving and now cruising around the universe, heading for Mars, in order to organize their own colony there. In the first half of 2021, Laibach will finally be releasing the original soundtrack of this movie. The Love is Still Alive track is also coming out on an extended EP, which will include seven different variations of the same song. Laibach Laibach

L’ATELIER LUXEMBOURG VILLE Rue de Hollerich 2518

