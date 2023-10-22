BALADE CONTÉE DES PETITS ÂNES Luvigny, 22 octobre 2023, Luvigny.

Luvigny,Vosges

Plongez dans un monde enchanté lors d’une balade contée en forêt, à la découverte de fées, sorcières ou autres lutins, le tout en compagnie de 3 charmantes licornes aux grandes oreilles. Cette expérience unique, un brin décalé, vous transportera dans un univers magique et mystérieux, où la nature et les légendes se mêlent harmonieusement.

Goûter et boissons offerts.. Enfants

Dimanche 2023-10-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 17:00:00. 25 EUR.

Luvigny 88110 Vosges Grand Est



Immerse yourself in an enchanted world during a storytelling walk in the forest, discovering fairies, witches and goblins, all in the company of 3 charming unicorns with big ears. This unique experience will transport you into a magical and mysterious universe, where nature and legends blend harmoniously.

Snacks and drinks included.

Sumérjase en un mundo encantado durante un paseo cuentacuentos por el bosque, descubriendo hadas, brujas y duendes, todo ello en compañía de 3 encantadores unicornios con grandes orejas. Esta experiencia única y poco convencional le transportará a un mundo mágico y misterioso, donde la naturaleza y las leyendas se mezclan armoniosamente.

Aperitivos y bebidas incluidos.

Tauchen Sie bei einem Märchenspaziergang im Wald in eine verzauberte Welt ein und entdecken Sie Feen, Hexen und andere Kobolde, begleitet von drei charmanten Einhörnern mit großen Ohren. Dieses einzigartige, etwas schräge Erlebnis wird Sie in eine magische und geheimnisvolle Welt entführen, in der Natur und Legenden harmonisch miteinander verschmelzen.

Snacks und Getränke werden angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES