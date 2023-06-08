Apéro sexo 4 Rue de la Mairie, 8 juin 2023, Lusseray.

Apéro sexo

Cycle d’ateliers de sexologie

Le 8 juin

De 19h à 20h30 à la Maison Broche à Lusseray (accueil dès 18h30)

Participation libre

Animé par Mylène Rouland – Psychologue sexologue et Marie Mazaudou – conseillère conjugale et familiale

Places limitées. 06 95 46 69 67.

4 Rue de la Mairie Maison broche

Lusseray 79170 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Cycle of sexology workshops

June 8th

From 7 to 8:30 pm at the Maison Broche in Lusseray (welcome from 6:30 pm)

Free participation

Animated by Mylène Rouland – sexologist psychologist and Marie Mazaudou – marital and family counselor

Places are limited. 06 95 46 69 67

Apéro sexe

Ciclo de talleres de sexología

8 de junio

De 19.00 a 20.30 h en la Maison Broche de Lusseray (bienvenida a partir de las 18.30 h)

Participación gratuita

A cargo de Mylène Rouland, sexóloga, y Marie Mazaudou, asesora matrimonial y familiar

Plazas limitadas. 06 95 46 69 67

Sex-Apéro

Zyklus von Sexologie-Workshops

Am 8. Juni

Von 19.00 bis 20.30 Uhr im Maison Broche in Lusseray (Empfang ab 18.30 Uhr)

Teilnahme frei

Moderiert von Mylène Rouland – Sexualpsychologin und Marie Mazaudou – Ehe- und Familienberaterin

Begrenzte Plätze. 06 95 46 69 67

Mise à jour le 2023-01-23 par OT Pays Mellois