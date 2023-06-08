Apéro sexo 4 Rue de la Mairie Lusseray
Apéro sexo 4 Rue de la Mairie, 8 juin 2023, Lusseray.
Apéro sexo
Cycle d’ateliers de sexologie
Le 8 juin
De 19h à 20h30 à la Maison Broche à Lusseray (accueil dès 18h30)
Participation libre
Animé par Mylène Rouland – Psychologue sexologue et Marie Mazaudou – conseillère conjugale et familiale
Places limitées. 06 95 46 69 67.
2023-06-08 à ; fin : 2023-06-08 20:30:00. .
4 Rue de la Mairie Maison broche
Lusseray 79170 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Apéro sexo
Cycle of sexology workshops
June 8th
From 7 to 8:30 pm at the Maison Broche in Lusseray (welcome from 6:30 pm)
Free participation
Animated by Mylène Rouland – sexologist psychologist and Marie Mazaudou – marital and family counselor
Places are limited. 06 95 46 69 67
Apéro sexe
Ciclo de talleres de sexología
8 de junio
De 19.00 a 20.30 h en la Maison Broche de Lusseray (bienvenida a partir de las 18.30 h)
Participación gratuita
A cargo de Mylène Rouland, sexóloga, y Marie Mazaudou, asesora matrimonial y familiar
Plazas limitadas. 06 95 46 69 67
Sex-Apéro
Zyklus von Sexologie-Workshops
Am 8. Juni
Von 19.00 bis 20.30 Uhr im Maison Broche in Lusseray (Empfang ab 18.30 Uhr)
Teilnahme frei
Moderiert von Mylène Rouland – Sexualpsychologin und Marie Mazaudou – Ehe- und Familienberaterin
Begrenzte Plätze. 06 95 46 69 67
Mise à jour le 2023-01-23 par OT Pays Mellois