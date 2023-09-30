Fêtes locale Lussagnet-Lusson, 30 septembre 2023, Lussagnet-Lusson.

Lussagnet-Lusson,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

9h : marche matinale au village

14h : tournoi de pétanque amateur

16h : tournoi de cornhole

Tout l’après-midi, structure gonflable et jeux en bois pour petits et grands.

De 18h à 19h : happy hour bière.

19h30 : la soirée commence avec la fanfare Funky VGBB.

20h30 : repas brasero.

00h : tous sur la piste avec DJ Vince..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.

Lussagnet-Lusson 64160 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



9am: morning walk in the village

2pm: amateur pétanque tournament

4pm: cornhole tournament

All afternoon, inflatable structure and wooden games for young and old.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: beer happy hour.

7:30pm: the evening begins with the Funky VGBB brass band.

8.30pm: brazier dinner.

00h: DJ Vince takes to the dance floor.

9h: paseo matinal por el pueblo

14.00 h: torneo de petanca amateur

16 h: torneo de cornhole

Toda la tarde, estructura hinchable y juegos de madera para grandes y pequeños.

De 18:00 a 19:00: happy hour de cerveza.

19.30 h: comienzo de la velada con la banda de música funky VGBB.

20.30 h: cena a la brasa.

12h: DJ Vince en la pista de baile.

9 Uhr: Morgenspaziergang im Dorf

14 Uhr: Boule-Turnier für Amateure

16 Uhr: Cornhole-Turnier

Den ganzen Nachmittag über: Hüpfburg und Holzspiele für Groß und Klein.

18.00 bis 19.00 Uhr: Happy Hour Bier.

19.30 Uhr: Der Abend beginnt mit der Band Funky VGBB.

20.30 Uhr: Brasero-Essen.

00.00 Uhr: Alle auf die Tanzfläche mit DJ Vince.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN