Fêtes locale Lussagnet-Lusson
Fêtes locale Lussagnet-Lusson, 30 septembre 2023, Lussagnet-Lusson.
Lussagnet-Lusson,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
9h : marche matinale au village
14h : tournoi de pétanque amateur
16h : tournoi de cornhole
Tout l’après-midi, structure gonflable et jeux en bois pour petits et grands.
De 18h à 19h : happy hour bière.
19h30 : la soirée commence avec la fanfare Funky VGBB.
20h30 : repas brasero.
00h : tous sur la piste avec DJ Vince..
2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.
Lussagnet-Lusson 64160 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
9am: morning walk in the village
2pm: amateur pétanque tournament
4pm: cornhole tournament
All afternoon, inflatable structure and wooden games for young and old.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: beer happy hour.
7:30pm: the evening begins with the Funky VGBB brass band.
8.30pm: brazier dinner.
00h: DJ Vince takes to the dance floor.
9h: paseo matinal por el pueblo
14.00 h: torneo de petanca amateur
16 h: torneo de cornhole
Toda la tarde, estructura hinchable y juegos de madera para grandes y pequeños.
De 18:00 a 19:00: happy hour de cerveza.
19.30 h: comienzo de la velada con la banda de música funky VGBB.
20.30 h: cena a la brasa.
12h: DJ Vince en la pista de baile.
9 Uhr: Morgenspaziergang im Dorf
14 Uhr: Boule-Turnier für Amateure
16 Uhr: Cornhole-Turnier
Den ganzen Nachmittag über: Hüpfburg und Holzspiele für Groß und Klein.
18.00 bis 19.00 Uhr: Happy Hour Bier.
19.30 Uhr: Der Abend beginnt mit der Band Funky VGBB.
20.30 Uhr: Brasero-Essen.
00.00 Uhr: Alle auf die Tanzfläche mit DJ Vince.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN