Exposition « Theranthropes » 21 route de Montmorillon, 16 juin 2023, Lussac-les-Châteaux.

Tout public / Entrée libre et gratuite/ Vernissage le vendredi 16 juin à 18h, avec François Lelong, artiste plasticien et Jean-Loïc Le Quellec, chercheur en préhistoire du CNRS..

21 route de Montmorillon La Sabline

Lussac-les-Châteaux 86320 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



All public / Free entrance / Opening on Friday, June 16 at 6 pm, with François Lelong, visual artist and Jean-Loïc Le Quellec, researcher in prehistory of the CNRS.

Abierto al público / Entrada gratuita / Inauguración el viernes 16 de junio a las 18.00 h, con François Lelong, artista plástico, y Jean-Loïc Le Quellec, investigador en prehistoria en el CNRS.

Für alle Altersgruppen / Eintritt frei/ Vernissage am Freitag, den 16. Juni um 18 Uhr, mit François Lelong, bildender Künstler, und Jean-Loïc Le Quellec, prähistorischer Forscher des CNRS.

