5 SCULPTEURS INVESTISSENT L’USINE À UXEGNEY L’Usine Uxegney, 7 octobre 2023, Uxegney.

Uxegney,Vosges

En trois dimensions, métal et bois s’exposent à l’Usine !

L’Usine vous invite à découvrir le travail de cinq artistes amoureux du métal et / ou du bois.

Chacun à leur façon, Stéphanie Abscheidt, François Dos Santos, Olivier Hodapp, Francis Pierre et Dominique Renaud transforment le matériau, le fondent, le taillent, le façonnent et le sculptent, donnant naissance à des objets, des corps ou des créatures insolites et spectaculaires.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-07 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-08 18:30:00. 0 EUR.

L’Usine Rue Victor Perrin

Uxegney 88390 Vosges Grand Est



Three-dimensional metal and wood at the Usine!

L’Usine invites you to discover the work of five artists who love metal and/or wood.

Each in their own way, Stéphanie Abscheidt, François Dos Santos, Olivier Hodapp, Francis Pierre and Dominique Renaud transform the material, casting, cutting, shaping and sculpting it, giving birth to unusual and spectacular objects, bodies and creatures.

Metal y madera tridimensionales en la Usine

La Usine le invita a descubrir la obra de cinco artistas amantes del metal y/o la madera.

Cada uno a su manera, Stéphanie Abscheidt, François Dos Santos, Olivier Hodapp, Francis Pierre y Dominique Renaud transforman el material, fundiéndolo, cortándolo, dándole forma y esculpiéndolo, dando vida a objetos, cuerpos y criaturas insólitos y espectaculares.

Metall und Holz in drei Dimensionen in der Fabrik!

L’Usine lädt Sie ein, die Arbeit von fünf Künstlern zu entdecken, die in Metall und/oder Holz verliebt sind.

Stéphanie Abscheidt, François Dos Santos, Olivier Hodapp, Francis Pierre und Dominique Renaud verwandeln das Material auf ihre eigene Art und Weise, schmelzen, schneiden, formen und skulpturieren es und lassen so ungewöhnliche und spektakuläre Objekte, Körper oder Kreaturen entstehen.

