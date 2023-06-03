EXPOSITION MAU L’Usine, 3 juin 2023, Uxegney.

Uxegney,Vosges

MAU est la signature de l’ensemble de l’œuvre d’Emmanuelle Henry, artiste auteur qui expose à l’Usine.

Son œuvre picturale figurative puise ses inspirations graphiques dans les grands mouvements du début du 20ème siècle tels que le cubisme et le surréalisme.

Des mouvements de prédilection pour l’artiste car ils ont engagés et marqués, autant que la photographie en a été un vecteur, la rupture avec la tradition classique et la peinture académique.

Dans sa représentation technique, elle travaille à élaborer, en peinture, des rendus graphiques appliqués, emprunts cette fois, à des techniques contemporaines telles que l’art urbain ou l’art digital.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 18:30:00. 0 EUR.

L’Usine Rue Victor Perrin

Uxegney 88390 Vosges Grand Est



MAU is the signature of the whole work of Emmanuelle Henry, artist author who exhibits at the Factory.

Her figurative pictorial work draws its graphic inspirations from the great movements of the beginning of the 20th century such as cubism and surrealism.

These are movements of predilection for the artist because they engaged and marked, as much as photography was a vector of it, the rupture with the classical tradition and the academic painting.

In her technical representation, she works to elaborate, in painting, graphic renderings applied, borrowing this time, to contemporary techniques such as urban art or digital art.

MAU es la firma del conjunto de la obra de Emmanuelle Henry, artista y escritora que expone en la Usine.

Su obra pictórica figurativa se inspira gráficamente en los grandes movimientos de principios del siglo XX, como el cubismo y el surrealismo.

Son movimientos de predilección para la artista porque han comprometido y marcado, tanto como la fotografía ha sido un vector, la ruptura con la tradición clásica y la pintura académica.

En su representación técnica, trabaja para elaborar, en pintura, representaciones gráficas aplicadas, tomando prestadas esta vez técnicas contemporáneas como el arte urbano o el arte digital.

MAU ist die Signatur des Gesamtwerks von Emmanuelle Henry, einer Künstlerin und Autorin, die in der L’Usine ausstellt.

Ihre figurative Malerei schöpft ihre grafischen Inspirationen aus den großen Bewegungen des frühen 20. Jahrhunderts, wie dem Kubismus und dem Surrealismus.

Jahrhunderts. Diese Bewegungen sind für die Künstlerin von besonderer Bedeutung, da sie den Bruch mit der klassischen Tradition und der akademischen Malerei einleiteten und prägten, wie auch die Fotografie ein Vektor dafür war.

In ihrer technischen Darstellung arbeitet sie daran, in der Malerei angewandte grafische Darstellungen zu entwickeln, die diesmal zeitgenössischen Techniken wie Urban Art oder Digital Art entlehnt sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION