EXPOSITION GARY À L’USINE L’Usine, 3 juin 2023, Uxegney.

Uxegney,Vosges

Levé de rideaux sur les toiles de Gary, à l’Usine.

Loin de la noirceur présente chaque jour dans l’actualité, chaque toile, par les couleurs et l’éternel optimisme de Gary, nous donne une lueur d’espoir sur notre monde. Sous la couleur et sur la toile, avant toute chose, il y a le dessin ou plutôt des dessins et des mots « Je dessine tout le temps, si bien que quand je commence une toile, c’est comme si j’avais répété »… »Quel que soit le contexte, j’essaie d’en tirer quelque chose de positif, de partageable, de joyeux, en espérant apporter à ceux qui regarderont mes toiles du soleil, de la joie de vivre« .

Metteur en scène et plasticien, Gary a fondé, dans une autre vie, la compagnie de théâtre nancéienne Oz Theaterland. Maintenant, c’est la peinture qui l’occupe, travail solitaire, mais essentiel pour communiquer avec le monde pour celui qui envisage l’acte de peindre comme celui de danser.

Comme l’aime à dire Gary « Quand je peins, je n’ai besoin de rien ni de personne, je suis à ma place, bien centré, et j’ai une impression de liberté, de puissance, le sentiment que tout est possible».. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 18:30:00. 0 EUR.

L’Usine Rue Victor Perrin

Uxegney 88390 Vosges Grand Est



Curtains up on Gary’s paintings, at the Factory.

Far from the darkness present every day in the news, each canvas, through the colors and the eternal optimism of Gary, gives us a glimmer of hope on our world. Under the color and on the canvas, before anything else, there is the drawing or rather drawings and words « I draw all the time, so that when I start a painting, it is as if I had rehearsed » … « Whatever the context, I try to draw something positive, shareable, joyful, hoping to bring to those who look at my paintings of the sun, joy of living.

In another life, Gary founded the Nancy-based theater company Oz Theaterland. Now, it is painting that occupies him, a solitary work, but essential to communicate with the world for one who considers the act of painting as that of dancing.

As Gary likes to say, « When I paint, I don’t need anything or anyone, I am in my place, well centered, and I have a feeling of freedom, of power, the feeling that everything is possible.

Se abre el telón de los cuadros de Gary en la Usine.

Lejos de la oscuridad presente en las noticias cada día, cada lienzo, a través de los colores y el eterno optimismo de Gary, nos da un rayo de esperanza sobre nuestro mundo. Debajo del color y sobre el lienzo, antes que nada, está el dibujo o más bien dibujos y palabras « Dibujo todo el tiempo, tanto que cuando empiezo un cuadro, es como si hubiera ensayado »… « Sea cual sea el contexto, intento sacar algo positivo, algo que se pueda compartir, algo alegre, con la esperanza de llevar sol y alegría de vivir a los que miran mis cuadros ».

En otra vida, Gary fundó en Nancy la compañía teatral Oz Theaterland. Ahora, es la pintura lo que le ocupa, un trabajo solitario, pero esencial para comunicarse con el mundo para quien considera el acto de pintar como el de bailar.

Como le gusta decir a Gary: « Cuando pinto, no necesito nada ni a nadie, estoy en mi sitio, bien centrado, y tengo una sensación de libertad, de poder, la sensación de que todo es posible ».

Vorhang auf für Garys Gemälde in der Fabrik.

Weit entfernt von der Düsternis, die jeden Tag in den Nachrichten präsent ist, gibt uns jedes Gemälde durch die Farben und Garys ewigen Optimismus einen Hoffnungsschimmer über unsere Welt. Unter den Farben und auf der Leinwand steht vor allem die Zeichnung oder vielmehr die Zeichnungen und die Worte: « Ich zeichne die ganze Zeit, so dass ich, wenn ich ein Bild beginne, es ist, als hätte ich es geprobt » … « Was auch immer der Kontext ist, ich versuche, etwas Positives daraus zu machen, etwas, das man teilen kann, etwas Fröhliches, in der Hoffnung, denjenigen, die meine Bilder betrachten, Sonne und Lebensfreude zu bringen ».

Gary ist Regisseur und bildender Künstler und hat in einem anderen Leben die Theatergruppe Oz Theaterland in Nancy gegründet. Heute beschäftigt er sich mit der Malerei, einer einsamen Arbeit, die aber für ihn, der das Malen wie das Tanzen betrachtet, unerlässlich ist, um mit der Welt zu kommunizieren.

Gary sagt: « Wenn ich male, brauche ich nichts und niemanden, ich bin an meinem Platz, gut zentriert, und ich habe ein Gefühl von Freiheit, von Macht, das Gefühl, dass alles möglich ist ».

