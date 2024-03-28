FFF L’Usine Istres, 28 mars 2024, Istres.

Istres,Bouches-du-Rhône

M. Prince, N. Baby, Y.Poupaud et K. Monthieu reviennent avec un nouvel album, baptisé I SCREAM et remonteront sur scène avec leur fusion de rock et de funk parée pour faire balloter les corps dans un tourbillon charnel..

2024-03-28 21:00:00 fin : 2024-03-28 . EUR.

L’Usine Route De Fos – RN 569

Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



M. Prince, N. Baby, Y.Poupaud and K. Monthieu are back with a new album, I SCREAM. Monthieu are back with a new album, christened I SCREAM, and they’ll be back on stage with their fusion of rock and funk, ready to send bodies swaying in a carnal whirlwind.

M. Prince, N. Baby, Y.Poupaud y K. Monthieu están de vuelta con un nuevo álbum, I SCREAM, y volverán al escenario con su fusión de rock y funk, listos para hacer que los cuerpos se balanceen en un torbellino carnal.

M. Prince, N. Baby, Y. Poupaud und K. Monthieu kehren mit einem neuen Album namens I SCREAM zurück und werden mit ihrer Fusion aus Rock und Funk auf die Bühne zurückkehren, um die Körper in einen fleischlichen Wirbel zu versetzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-02 par Office de Tourisme d’Istres