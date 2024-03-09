Leon Phal Ishkero New French Touch L’Usine Istres, 9 mars 2024, Istres.

Istres,Bouches-du-Rhône

Révélations de la nouvelle scène jazz française, Léon Phal et Ishkero figurent parmi les groupes les plus stimulants du moment..

2024-03-09 21:00:00 fin : 2024-03-09 . EUR.

L’Usine Route De Fos – RN 569

Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Revelations of the new French jazz scene, Léon Phal and Ishkero are among the most stimulating groups of the moment.

Revelaciones de la nueva escena jazzística francesa, Léon Phal e Ishkero figuran entre los grupos más estimulantes del momento.

Léon Phal und Ishkero sind die Entdeckungen der neuen französischen Jazzszene und gehören zu den anregendsten Gruppen der Gegenwart.

