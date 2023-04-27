Spectacle : « Faites des enfants qu’ils disaient… Et maintenant, comment on fait ? » 4 rue du stade, 27 avril 2023, Lurcy-Lévis.

Découvrez un spectacle drôle et instructif sur la parentalité avec « Faites des enfants qu’ils disaient… Et maintenant, comment on fait ? ». Écrit et interprété par Corinne PATES. Réservation conseillée..

2023-04-27 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-27 . .

4 rue du stade Salle Socio-culturelle

Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Discover a funny and instructive show on parenthood with « Make children they said? And now, how do we do? ». Written and performed by Corinne PATES. Reservation recommended.

Descubra un espectáculo divertido e instructivo sobre la paternidad con « Faites des enfants qu’ils disaient? Y ahora, ¿cómo lo hacemos? Escrita e interpretada por Corinne PATES. Se recomienda reservar.

Entdecken Sie eine lustige und lehrreiche Aufführung über Elternschaft mit « Faites des enfants qu’ils disaient? Und wie machen wir das jetzt? ». Geschrieben und interpretiert von Corinne PATES. Reservierung empfohlen.

