FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE, 21 juin 2023, Lunéville.

Concerts gratuits offerts par la Ville, sur la scène de la place Léopold, et concerts gratuits dans les rues et bars du centre-ville et centre ancien. Programme à venir.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-06-21 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-21 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Free concerts offered by the City, on the stage of the Place Léopold, and free concerts in the streets and bars of the city center and old town. Program to come.

Conciertos gratuitos ofrecidos por el Ayuntamiento, en el escenario de la plaza Léopold, y conciertos gratuitos en las calles y bares del centro y casco antiguo de la ciudad. Programa por venir.

Von der Stadt angebotene Gratiskonzerte auf der Bühne am Place Léopold und Gratiskonzerte in den Straßen und Bars des Stadtzentrums und der Altstadt. Programm folgt.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS