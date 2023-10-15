FESTIVAL L’UNE,ELLES – SPECTACLE DE RUE TROC – LUNEL – 10H Lunel, 15 octobre 2023, Lunel.

Lunel,Hérault

Dimanche 15 octobre dès 10h, la compagnie « Sauf Le Dimanche » proposera un spectacle de danse et improvisation sur le marché et dans les rue de Lunel.

Tout public – Gratuit.

2023-10-15 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 12:00:00. .

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



On Sunday October 15, starting at 10am, the « Sauf Le Dimanche » company will present a dance and improvisation show at the market and in the streets of Lunel.

Open to all – Free admission

A partir de las 10 h del domingo 15 de octubre, la compañía « Sauf Le Dimanche » ofrecerá un espectáculo de danza e improvisación en el mercado y en las calles de Lunel.

Abierto a todos – Entrada gratuita

Am Sonntag, den 15. Oktober ab 10 Uhr, bietet die Kompanie « Sauf Le Dimanche » auf dem Markt und in den Straßen von Lunel eine Tanz- und Improvisationsshow an.

Für alle Altersgruppen – Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL