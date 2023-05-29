FOIRE AUX BESTIAUX Avenue Victor Hugo, 29 mai 2023, Lunel.

Le 29 mai, le marché aux bestiaux se tiendra de 8h à 16h – Gratuit.

2023-05-29 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-29 16:00:00. .

Avenue Victor Hugo

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



On May 29th, the cattle market will be held from 8am to 4pm – Free

El 29 de mayo, el mercado de ganado se celebrará de 8.00 a 16.00 horas – Entrada gratuita

Am 29. Mai findet der Viehmarkt von 8 bis 16 Uhr statt – Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-05-13 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL