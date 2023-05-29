FOIRE AUX BESTIAUX Avenue Victor Hugo
FOIRE AUX BESTIAUX Avenue Victor Hugo, 29 mai 2023, Lunel.
Le 29 mai, le marché aux bestiaux se tiendra de 8h à 16h – Gratuit.
Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie
On May 29th, the cattle market will be held from 8am to 4pm – Free
El 29 de mayo, el mercado de ganado se celebrará de 8.00 a 16.00 horas – Entrada gratuita
Am 29. Mai findet der Viehmarkt von 8 bis 16 Uhr statt – Kostenlos
