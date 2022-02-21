Lundi 21 février (matin) Maison pour tous Villenave-d'Ornon Catégories d’évènement: Gironde

Villenave d'Ornon

Lundi 21 février (matin) Maison pour tous, 21 février 2022, Villenave-d'Ornon. Lundi 21 février (matin)

Maison pour tous, le lundi 21 février à 09:00 adhésion annuelle

Jeux de société libre, temps d’informations et inscriptions Maison pour tous 12 rue du commandant Charcot, 33140 Villenave d’Ornon Villenave-d’Ornon Chambéry Gironde

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-02-21T09:00:00 2022-02-21T11:30:00

Lieu Maison pour tous Adresse 12 rue du commandant Charcot, 33140 Villenave d'Ornon Ville Villenave-d'Ornon Departement Gironde

Maison pour tous Villenave-d'Ornon Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/villenave-dornon/

