L’Université de Lund propose une semaine thématique : “Lund University Future Week”. Participez à des activités et des ateliers sur différents sujets. Soyez curieux ! **Le programme :** * **Oatly’s John Schoolcraft on fearless leadership** Date : 19/10/2021 09:00 — 10:00 Plus d’information [ici](https://www.eugloh.eu/events/oatlys-john-schoolcraft-on-fearless-leadership) * **From breakthroughs in climate science to new legal frameworks and climate actions: what are the potentials and pitfalls?** Date : 19/10/2021 09:00 — 10:15 Plus d’information [ici](https://www.eugloh.eu/events/from-breakthroughs-in-climate-science-to-new-legal-frameworks-and-climate-actions) * **From Robots to Rust: Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Development** Date : 19 /10/2021 17:00 — 18:00 Plus d’information [ici](https://www.eugloh.eu/events/from-robots-to-rust) * **MAX IV and ESS as engines for breakthrough science** Date : 20/10/2021 12:45 — 14:00 Plus d’information [ici](https://www.eugloh.eu/events/max-iv-and-ess-as-engines-for-breakthrough-science) * **EUGLOH Roundtable discussion: Has eHealth implementation reached a breakthrough in Europe?** Date : 21/10/2021 10:00 — 11:00 Plus d’information [ici](https://www.eugloh.eu/events/eugloh-roundtable-discussion-has-ehealth-implementation-reached-a-breakthrough-in-europe) * **A new look at breakthrough innovation – how women can change the world** Date : 22/10/2021 13:30 — 16:15 Plus d’information [ici](https://www.eugloh.eu/events/a-new-look-at-breakthrough-innovation-how-women-can-change-the-world)

Sur inscription

Semaine thématique pour toutes les communautés étudiantes et scientiques et le grand public

