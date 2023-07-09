ANIMATION – LES DIMANCHES AU KIOSQUE Ludres, 9 juillet 2023, Ludres.

Les Dimanches au kiosque sont de retour au Parc Sainte Thérèse, du 9 juillet au 3 septembre pour leur 14e édition. Comme chaque année, la Ville donne rendez-vous aux petits et aux grands pour ces moments musicaux, placés sous le signe du partage et de la convivialité. Rock, jazz, blues, chanson française… il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Le Programme

DIMANCHE 9 juillet – 16h : Goldfingers

L’orchestre Goldfingers anime thés dansants, repas dansants, bals populaires, soirées années 80. Les trois musiciens (accordéon, clavier, guitariste chanteur) feront danser les Ludréens avec leur répertoire : Paso- dobles, valses, batchatas, rumba, charleston, marches, madisons, boléros, discos, cumbias, tangos, Tarentelles, Sirtaki, Slows…

DIMANCHE 23 juillet – 16h : To Jazzymut

Ces trois musiciens sont réunis autour d’une même passion, où chacun apporte ses goûts, ses influences, sa musicalité. Tous sont animés par l’envie de chanter de jouer et de vous faire partager un savoureux mélange de chanson française, de blues, de rythmes latin et de jazz bien sûr !! A découvrir : une chanteuse, un guitariste chanteur, un contrebassiste chanteur et un répertoire tous azimuts !

DIMANCHE 13 AOÛT – 16h : Crossroads

Forts de leur expérience musicale, ces cinq musiciens reprennent depuis 2015 les standards du rock : Pink Floyd, U2, Téléphone… Le groupe partage à chaque concert son enthousiasme avec le public, ravis de retrouver les classiques du rock des années 70-80 à nos jours !

DIMANCHE 27 AOÛT – 16h : Red Nozes

Le rock, les Red Nozes, le joue fort, très fort. Ils sont 5 et savent faire partager cette passion afin d’offrir au public un vrai show bourré d’énergie. Leur répertoire reprend des morceaux rock des année 1970 à aujourd’hui. The rolling Stones y côtoient, Van Halen, The Clash, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, et bien d’autres sans oublier les français comme Téléphone, Noir Désir, et également les plus récents comme MUSE, Razorlight, Babyshambles et Nadasurf.

DIMANCHE 3 septembre– 16h : Paradox

PARADOX, dans cette formule trio ne viendra pas seulement jouer son répertoire composé de titres qui ont marqués les 50 dernières années, il les fera revivre. Avec des arrangements revus dans une formule plutôt acoustique, les musiciens du groupe feront appel au public pendant une grande partie du concert. Enfin, les danseurs pourront bien entendu envahir la pelouse du parc sur les rythmes les plus entrainants.

Entrée libre et gratuite. Buvette associative.. Tout public

Les Dimanches au kiosque return to the Parc Sainte Thérèse from July 9 to September 3 for their 14th edition. As in previous years, the Town of Sainte-Thérèse invites young and old alike to join in these musical moments of sharing and conviviality. Rock, jazz, blues, French chanson? there’s something for everyone!

Program

SUNDAY, July 9 ? 4pm: Goldfingers

The Goldfingers orchestra hosts tea dances, dinner dances, folk dances and 80s parties. The three musicians (accordion, keyboard, singing guitarist) will have Ludreans dancing to their repertoire: Paso- dobles, waltzes, batchatas, rumba, charleston, marches, madisons, boleros, discos, cumbias, tangos, Tarentelles, Sirtaki, Slows?

SUNDAY, July 23 ? 4pm: To Jazzymut

These three musicians share a common passion, each bringing his or her own tastes, influences and musicality. All are driven by the desire to sing, play and share with you a delicious blend of French chanson, blues, Latin rhythms and, of course, jazz! A singer, a singer-guitarist, a singer-bassist and a repertoire for all tastes!

SUNDAY AUGUST 13 ? 4pm: Crossroads

With a wealth of musical experience behind them, these five musicians have been covering rock standards such as Pink Floyd, U2 and Téléphone since 2015 At every concert, the group shares its enthusiasm with the audience, who are delighted to rediscover rock classics from the 70s and 80s to the present day!

SUNDAY AUGUST 27 ? 4pm: Red Nozes

The Red Nozes play rock hard, very hard. There are 5 of them, and they know how to share their passion, giving audiences a real show packed with energy. Their repertoire covers rock songs from the 1970s to the present day. The Rolling Stones rub shoulders with Van Halen, The Clash, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and many others, not forgetting French acts such as Téléphone and Noir Désir, as well as the more recent MUSE, Razorlight, Babyshambles and Nadasurf.

SUNDAY September 3? 4pm: Paradox

PARADOX, in this trio format, will not only play its repertoire of songs that have marked the last 50 years, it will bring them back to life. With arrangements revisited in a rather acoustic format, the band’s musicians will call on the audience for much of the concert. Finally, dancers will of course be able to take over the park lawn to the liveliest of rhythms.

Free admission. Association refreshment bar.

Les Dimanches au kiosque vuelven al Parque Sainte Thérèse del 9 de julio al 3 de septiembre para celebrar su 14ª edición. Como cada año, la ciudad ofrece a grandes y pequeños la oportunidad de disfrutar de buena música en un ambiente distendido. Rock, jazz, blues, chanson francesa… ¡hay para todos los gustos!

Programa

DOMINGO 9 de julio ? 16:00 h: Goldfingers

La orquesta Goldfingers toca en bailes de té, cenas, bailes folclóricos y fiestas de los 80. Los tres músicos (acordeón, teclado, guitarrista y cantante) harán bailar a los ludreanos con su repertorio: pasodobles, valses, batchatas, rumba, charleston, marchas, madisons, boleros, discos, cumbias, tangos, tarentelles, sirtaki, slows?

DOMINGO 23 de julio ? 16:00 h: A Jazzymut

Estos tres músicos comparten una pasión, aportando cada uno sus propios gustos, influencias y musicalidad. A todos les mueve el deseo de cantar, tocar y compartir con usted una deliciosa mezcla de chanson francesa, blues, ritmos latinos y, por supuesto, ¡jazz! Un cantante, un cantante-guitarrista, un cantante-bajo y un repertorio para todos los gustos

DOMINGO 13 DE AGOSTO ? 16:00 h: Crossroads

Con una gran experiencia musical a sus espaldas, estos cinco músicos versionan desde 2015 estándares del rock como Pink Floyd, U2 o Téléphone En cada concierto, el grupo comparte su entusiasmo con el público, que está encantado de redescubrir clásicos del rock de los años 70 y 80 hasta nuestros días

DOMINGO 27 DE AGOSTO ? 16.00 h: Red Nozes

Los Red Nozes tocan rock duro, muy duro. Son 5 y saben compartir su pasión con el público, ofreciendo un espectáculo lleno de energía. Su repertorio abarca canciones de rock desde los años 70 hasta nuestros días. Los Rolling Stones se codean con Van Halen, The Clash, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple y muchos otros, sin olvidar a grupos franceses como Téléphone y Noir Désir, así como los más recientes MUSE, Razorlight, Babyshambles y Nadasurf.

DOMINGO 3 de septiembre? 16:00 h: Paradox

PARADOX, en formato trío, no sólo tocarán su repertorio de canciones que han marcado los últimos 50 años, sino que las revivirán. Con nuevos arreglos en un formato más acústico, los músicos de la banda convocarán al público durante gran parte del concierto. Por último, como no podía ser de otra manera, los bailarines tomarán el césped del parque al ritmo más animado.

Entrada gratuita. Bar de refrescos de la asociación.

Die Sonntage am Kiosk finden vom 9. Juli bis 3. September zum 14. Mal im Parc Sainte Thérèse statt. Wie jedes Jahr lädt die Stadt Groß und Klein zu diesen musikalischen Momenten ein, die unter dem Zeichen des Teilens und der Geselligkeit stehen. Rock, Jazz, Blues, französische Chansons… für jeden Geschmack ist etwas dabei!

Das Programm

SONNTAG, 9. Juli, 16 Uhr: Goldfingers

Das Orchester Goldfingers sorgt für Tanztees, Tanzessen, Volksbälle und 80er-Jahre-Partys. Die drei Musiker (Akkordeon, Keyboard, Gitarrist und Sänger) bringen die Ludréaner mit ihrem Repertoire zum Tanzen: Paso-dobles, Walzer, Batchatas, Rumba, Charleston, Märsche, Madison, Boleros, Discos, Cumbias, Tangos, Tartarentelles, Sirtaki, Slows?

SONNTAG, 23. Juli ? 16 Uhr: To Jazzymut

Diese drei Musiker haben sich um eine gemeinsame Leidenschaft versammelt, bei der jeder seinen Geschmack, seine Einflüsse und seine Musikalität einbringt. Alle sind von der Lust zu singen und zu spielen beseelt und wollen mit Ihnen eine köstliche Mischung aus französischem Chanson, Blues, Latin-Rhythmen und natürlich Jazz teilen! Zu entdecken: eine Sängerin, ein singender Gitarrist, ein singender Kontrabassist und ein Repertoire, das in alle Richtungen geht!

SONNTAG, DEN 13. AUGUST ? 16:00 Uhr: Crossroads

Dank ihrer musikalischen Erfahrung greifen diese fünf Musiker seit 2015 die Rockstandards auf: Pink Floyd, U2, Téléphone? Die Band teilt bei jedem Konzert ihren Enthusiasmus mit dem Publikum, das begeistert ist, die Rockklassiker der 70er und 80er Jahre bis heute wiederzufinden!

SONNTAG, DEN 27. AUGUST ? 16 Uhr: Red Nozes

Die Red Nozes spielen den Rock laut, sehr laut. Sie sind zu fünft und wissen diese Leidenschaft zu teilen, um dem Publikum eine echte Show voller Energie zu bieten. Ihr Repertoire umfasst Rocksongs aus den 1970er Jahren bis heute. Die Rolling Stones treffen auf Van Halen, The Clash, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple und viele andere, ohne die Franzosen wie Téléphone und Noir Désir zu vergessen, aber auch die neueren wie MUSE, Razorlight, Babyshambles und Nadasurf.

SONNTAG, 3. September? 16 Uhr: Paradox

PARADOX wird in dieser Trio-Formel nicht nur sein Repertoire aus Titeln, die die letzten 50 Jahre geprägt haben, spielen, sondern sie auch wieder aufleben lassen. Mit überarbeiteten Arrangements in einer eher akustischen Form werden die Musiker der Band das Publikum während eines großen Teils des Konzerts einbeziehen. Schließlich können natürlich auch die Tänzer zu den mitreißendsten Rhythmen den Rasen des Parks erobern.

Eintritt frei und kostenlos. Vereinsgetränke.

