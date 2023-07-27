Sportez-vous bien Luchapt, 27 juillet 2023, Luchapt.

Découverte du paintball sur inscription de 16h30 à 19h30. Activité cirque sur inscription de 16h30 à 17h30 et en accès libre de 17h30 à 19h30..

2023-07-27 à ; fin : 2023-07-27 19:30:00.

Luchapt stade

Luchapt 86430 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover paintball with registration from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Circus activity with registration from 4:30 to 5:30 pm and free access from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Descubra el paintball previa inscripción de 16.30 a 19.30 h. Actividad circense previa inscripción de 16.30 a 17.30 h y acceso libre de 17.30 a 19.30 h.

Entdeckung von Paintball nach Anmeldung von 16:30 bis 19:30 Uhr. Zirkusaktivität nach Anmeldung von 16:30 bis 17:30 Uhr und freier Zugang von 17:30 bis 19:30 Uhr.

