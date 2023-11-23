SUPERJOY L’UBIK Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

SUPERJOY Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h30 L’UBIK

SUPERJOY, c’est la cabane au fond du jardin, c’est de l’afro-pop en pain d’épices. C’est ce qu’on est devenu : trois êtres humains super-contents !

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T21:45:00+01:00

Open-Pop