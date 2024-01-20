FETE du TAICHI CHUAN LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse, 4 décembre 2023, Loures-Barousse.

Loures-Barousse,Hautes-Pyrénées

Pour les 20 ans de l’Association TOUM MONTAGNE des 2 PICS,

journée libre pour tout PUBLIC :

FETE du TAICHI CHUAN pour les 20 ans de notre association se déroulera

le samedi 20 janvier 2024.

– Le matin de 10H à 12H, enchaînements de taichichuan,

– l’après-midi, de 14H à 16H, démonstrations de Gym Abdos Sans Risques et Armes (épée, sabre et bâtons).

Un apéritif festif sera offert par l’association à partir de 12 h.

Le repas à partager sera tiré du sac, spécialités régionales souhaitées.

Vous êtes tous les bienvenus à la fête du taïchichuan et de la gym de notre association.

L’entrée est libre, amenez votre famille et vos connaissances.

Nous finirons la journée avec l’Assemblée générale de l’association à 17H et un apéro.

Se renseigner au 06 88 74 39 09 ou marianiclapaix@gmail.com.

LOURES-BAROUSSE Salle des fêtes

Loures-Barousse 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



For the 20th anniversary of the Association TOUM MONTAGNE des 2 PICS,

free day for everyone:

FETE du TAICHI CHUAN for the 20th anniversary of our association will take place

saturday, January 20, 2024.

– In the morning, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., taichuan sequences,

– in the afternoon, from 2pm to 4pm, demonstrations of Gym Abdos Sans Risques and Weapons (sword, sabre and sticks).

A festive aperitif will be offered by the association from 12pm.

A packed lunch will be served, with regional specialities on offer.

We look forward to welcoming you to our association?s taichichuan and gymnastics festival.

Admission is free, so bring your family and friends.

We close the day with the association?s Annual General Meeting at 5 p.m. and an aperitif.

For further information, call 06 88 74 39 09 or marianiclapaix@gmail.com

Con motivo del 20 aniversario de la Asociación TOUM MONTAGNE des 2 PICS,

jornada gratuita para el público en general:

FETE du TAICHI CHUAN para el 20 aniversario de nuestra asociación tendrá lugar

sábado 20 de enero de 2024.

– Por la mañana, de 10H a 12H, secuencias de taichichuan,

– por la tarde, de 14H a 16H, demostraciones de Gimnasia Abdos Sans Risques y Armas (espada, sable y palos).

La asociación ofrecerá un aperitivo festivo a partir de las 12h.

Se servirá un almuerzo para llevar, en el que se ofrecerán especialidades regionales.

Todos son bienvenidos al festival de taichichuan y gimnasia de nuestra asociación.

La entrada es gratuita, así que traiga a su familia y amigos.

La jornada concluirá con la asamblea general de la asociación a las 17:00 y un aperitivo.

Para más información, llame al 06 88 74 39 09 o marianiclapaix@gmail.com

Zum 20-jährigen Bestehen des Vereins TOUM MONTAGNE des 2 PICS,

freier Tag für alle PUBLIKANTEN :

FETE du TAICHI CHUAN für das 20-jährige Bestehen unseres Vereins findet statt

am Samstag, den 20. Januar 2024 statt.

– Am Vormittag von 10 bis 12 Uhr werden Taichichuan-Kombinationen gezeigt,

– nachmittags von 14.00 bis 16.00 Uhr: Vorführungen von Gym Abdos Sans Risques und Waffen (Schwert, Säbel und Stöcke).

Ab 12 Uhr bietet der Verein einen festlichen Aperitif an.

Das gemeinsame Essen wird aus der Tasche gezogen, regionale Spezialitäten sind erwünscht.

Sie sind alle herzlich eingeladen, am Tai Chi Fest und der Gymnastik unseres Vereins teilzunehmen.

Der Eintritt ist frei, bringen Sie Ihre Familie und Bekannten mit.

Wir beenden den Tag mit der Generalversammlung des Vereins um 17 Uhr und einem Aperitif.

Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter 06 88 74 39 09 oder marianiclapaix@gmail.com

