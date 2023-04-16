Parcours gravel « Crapa’vel » LOURDES, 16 avril 2023, Lourdes.

La CRAPA’Vel est une épreuve cycliste au départ de la Halles de Juillan (Place Antonin Betbeze 65290 Juillan) sur route et chemins de type Gravel qui se déroulera le dimanche 16 Avril 2023 à partir de 9h.

Elle est organisée par le club Vtt Crapa’utt sous l’égide des règlements de l’UFOLEP et de ce règlement intérieur propre à cette randonnée.

C’est une randonnée inscrite au programme et calendrier de l’ADVTT65 des Hautes-Pyrénées.

La CRAPA’Vel 2023 comprend 3 circuits typés Gravel :

> 25kms ouvert à tous les participants ayant le vélo et la capacité physique adaptés à la pratique de ce type de randonnée.

> 50kms ouvert à tous les participants ayant le vélo et la capacité physique adaptés à la pratique de ce type de randonnées.

> 90kms ouvert à tous les participants ayant le vélo et la capacité physique adaptés à la pratique de ce type de randonnées. Ce circuit passe par Lourdes en traversant la route de Bagnères.

La CRAPA’Vel n’est pas chronométrée et donc ne comprend aucun classement en fin de parcours.

Inscriptions et renseignements aux coordonnées ci-dessous..

2023-04-16 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-16 . .

LOURDES depuis Juillan en passant par Lourdes

Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The CRAPA?Vel is a cycling event starting from the Halles de Juillan (Place Antonin Betbeze 65290 Juillan) on road and gravel tracks which will take place on Sunday April 16th 2023 from 9am.

It is organized by the club Vtt Crapa?utt under the aegis of the regulations of the UFOLEP and of these internal rules specific to this excursion.

It is a hike registered in the program and calendar of the ADVTT65 of the Hautes-Pyrénées.

The CRAPA-Vel 2023 includes 3 Gravel-type circuits:

> 25kms open to all participants having the bike and the physical capacity adapted to the practice of this type of ride.

> 50kms open to all participants having the bike and the physical capacity adapted to the practice of this type of excursions.

> 90kms open to all participants having the bike and the physical capacity adapted to the practice of this type of hikes. This circuit passes through Lourdes crossing the road to Bagnères.

The CRAPA-Vel is not timed and therefore does not include any ranking at the end of the course.

Registration and information are available at the address below.

La CRAPA?Vel es una prueba ciclista con salida desde las Halles de Juillan (Place Antonin Betbeze 65290 Juillan) por carreteras y pistas de grava que tendrá lugar el domingo 16 de abril de 2023 a partir de las 9h.

Está organizada por el club Vtt Crapa?utt bajo los auspicios del reglamento de la UFOLEP y de este reglamento interno específico para esta excursión.

Es una marcha inscrita en el programa y calendario de la ADVTT65 de los Altos Pirineos.

La CRAPA-Vel 2023 incluye 3 circuitos de tipo Gravel:

> El primero es un recorrido de 25 km abierto a todos los participantes que tengan la bicicleta y la capacidad física para realizar este tipo de recorrido.

> 50kms abierto a todos los participantes que tengan la bici y la capacidad física para hacer este tipo de recorrido.

> 90kms abierto a todos los participantes que tengan la bicicleta y la capacidad física para hacer este tipo de recorrido. Este circuito pasa por Lourdes cruzando la carretera de Bagnères.

La CRAPA?Vel no es cronometrada y por lo tanto no incluye una clasificación al final del recorrido.

Las inscripciones y la información están disponibles en los datos de contacto que figuran a continuación.

Die CRAPA?Vel ist ein Radrennen, das am Sonntag, den 16. April 2023 ab 9 Uhr in der Halles de Juillan (Place Antonin Betbeze 65290 Juillan) auf Straßen und Gravel-Wegen stattfindet.

Sie wird vom Club Vtt Crapa?utt organisiert und unterliegt den Regeln der UFOLEP und den für diese Tour geltenden Bestimmungen.

Es handelt sich um eine Wanderung, die im Programm und Kalender des ADVTT65 des Departements Hautes-Pyrénées eingetragen ist.

Die CRAPA?Vel 2023 besteht aus drei Strecken, die für Gravel typisch sind:

> 25 km, offen für alle Teilnehmer, die über ein Fahrrad verfügen und körperlich in der Lage sind, diese Art von Tour zu fahren.

> 50 km, offen für alle Teilnehmer, die über ein Fahrrad und körperliche Fähigkeiten verfügen, die für diese Art von Touren geeignet sind.

> 90 km für alle Teilnehmer, die über ein Fahrrad verfügen und körperlich in der Lage sind, diese Art von Wanderungen zu unternehmen. Diese Tour führt durch Lourdes und überquert die Straße nach Bagnères.

Bei der CRAPA?Vel gibt es keine Zeitmessung und somit auch keine Wertung am Ende der Strecke.

Anmeldungen und Informationen unter den unten angegebenen Kontaktdaten.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT de Lourdes|CDT65