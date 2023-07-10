Festival l’Offrande Musicale – Récital du 10 juillet 19 avenue Alexandre Marqui, 10 juillet 2023, Lourdes.

Le lundi 10 juillet 2023, le Festival l’Offrande Musicale revient à Lourdes pour le Récital exceptionnel de Renaud Capuçon et David Fray à partir de 20h à l’Espace Robert Hossein de Lourdes.

Musique de chambre par :

– Renaud Capuçon, violon

– David Fray, piano

Second concert entièrement consacré à la figure de Schubert cette année pour un récital des deux artistes qui avaient enchanté le public dès l’édition de préfiguration à l’automne 2020 en l’abbatiale de Saint-Savin, au sortir du premier confinement, et étaient revenus accompagnés du violoncelliste Victor Julien-Laferrière à Lourdes en 2021. Nous vous offrons une nouvelle opportunité d’écouter ce duo de musiciens mémorable.

> 18h45 : Conférence avant le concert à l’espace Robert Hossein :

« Schubert et le violon », conférence d’Olivier Bellamy, journaliste et animateur radio

> 23h : A l’issue du concert : dîner préparé par le chef Alexis Saint Martin au restaurant le Viscos à Saint-Savin.

Programme détaillé via les liens ci-dessous.

Billetterie disponible à l'Office du Tourisme de Lourdes et en ligne via le lien ci-dessous.

19 avenue Alexandre Marqui LOURDES

Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



On Monday, July 10, 2023, the Festival l’Offrande Musicale returns to Lourdes for the exceptional Recital of Renaud Capuçon and David Fray starting at 8:00 pm at the Espace Robert Hossein in Lourdes.

Chamber music by :

– Renaud Capuçon, violin

– David Fray, piano

Second concert entirely devoted to the figure of Schubert this year for a recital of the two artists who had enchanted the public in the prefiguration edition in the fall of 2020 in the Abbey of Saint-Savin, after the first confinement, and had returned accompanied by the cellist Victor Julien-Laferrière in Lourdes in 2021. We offer you a new opportunity to listen to this memorable duo of musicians.

> 6:45 pm: Conference before the concert at the Robert Hossein space:

« Schubert and the violin », conference by Olivier Bellamy, journalist and radio host

> 11:00 pm: After the concert: dinner prepared by the chef Alexis Saint Martin at the restaurant Le Viscos in Saint-Savin.

Detailed program via the links below.

Tickets available at the Tourist Office of Lourdes and online via the link below.

El lunes 10 de julio de 2023, el Festival l’Offrande Musicale vuelve a Lourdes para el excepcional Recital de Renaud Capuçon y David Fray a partir de las 20:00 h en el Espace Robert Hossein de Lourdes.

Música de cámara de :

– Renaud Capuçon, violín

– David Fray, piano

El segundo concierto de este año está enteramente dedicado a Schubert, con un recital de los dos artistas que encantaron al público en otoño de 2020 en la abadía de Saint-Savin, justo después del primer encierro, y que regresaron a Lourdes en 2021 acompañados por el violonchelista Victor Julien-Laferrière. Le ofrecemos una nueva oportunidad de escuchar a este memorable dúo de músicos.

> 18.45 h: Conferencia antes del concierto en el Espace Robert Hossein:

« Schubert y el violín », conferencia de Olivier Bellamy, periodista y locutor de radio

> 23.00 h: Después del concierto: cena preparada por el chef Alexis Saint Martin en el restaurante Le Viscos de Saint-Savin.

Programa detallado en los enlaces siguientes.

Entradas disponibles en la Oficina de Turismo de Lourdes y en línea en el enlace siguiente.

Am Montag, dem 10. Juli 2023, kehrt das Festival l’Offrande Musicale nach Lourdes zurück, um das außergewöhnliche Recital von Renaud Capuçon und David Fray ab 20 Uhr im Espace Robert Hossein in Lourdes zu veranstalten.

Kammermusik von :

– Renaud Capuçon, Violine

– David Fray, Klavier

Das zweite Konzert in diesem Jahr, das ganz der Figur Schuberts gewidmet ist, ist ein Rezital der beiden Künstler, die das Publikum bereits bei der Vorveranstaltung im Herbst 2020 in der Abteikirche von Saint-Savin nach dem Ende der ersten Einschließung begeistert hatten und 2021 in Begleitung des Cellisten Victor Julien-Laferrière nach Lourdes zurückgekehrt waren. Wir bieten Ihnen nun eine weitere Gelegenheit, dieses denkwürdige Musikerduo zu hören.

> 18.45 Uhr: Vortrag vor dem Konzert im Espace Robert Hossein :

« Schubert und die Violine », Vortrag von Olivier Bellamy, Journalist und Radiomoderator

> 23.00 Uhr: Im Anschluss an das Konzert: Abendessen, zubereitet vom Küchenchef Alexis Saint Martin im Restaurant le Viscos in Saint-Savin.

Detailliertes Programm über die unten stehenden Links.

Eintrittskarten sind im Fremdenverkehrsamt von Lourdes und online über den unten stehenden Link erhältlich.

