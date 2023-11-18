Sortie pédestre Louin, 18 novembre 2023, Louin.

Louin,Deux-Sèvres

L’association la Ruche Louinaise vous propose une sortie pédestre autour de Sourches. Deux circuits seront proposés : un à 14 h de 10 kms, un de 4 kms, à 15 h. Participation de 3 €, ou 2 € si adhérent de l’association. Prévoir de bonnes chaussures, un petit sac à dos, une gourde, des fruits… Départ du Café de L’Union à Louin (un covoiturage sera organisé). Inscription souhaitée. Informations et réservations : ruchelouinaise@gmail.com / 06 76 20 66 81..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Louin 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Ruche Louinaise association is organizing a walking outing around Sourches. Two circuits will be proposed: one of 10 kms at 2 pm, and one of 4 kms at 3 pm. Cost: 3 ?, or 2 ? if you’re a member of the association. Bring good shoes, a small rucksack, water bottle, fruit… Departure from Café de L’Union in Louin (car pooling will be organized). Registration required. Information and reservations: ruchelouinaise@gmail.com / 06 76 20 66 81.

La asociación Ruche Louinaise organiza una salida a pie por los alrededores de Sourches. Habrá dos recorridos: uno de 10 km a las 14 h y otro de 4 km a las 15 h. Coste: 3€, o 2€ si eres miembro de la asociación. Llevar buen calzado, mochila pequeña, cantimplora, fruta, etc. Salida desde el Café de L’Union en Louin (se organizará un coche compartido). Inscripción obligatoria. Información y reservas: ruchelouinaise@gmail.com / 06 76 20 66 81.

Der Verein La Ruche Louinaise bietet Ihnen einen Wanderausflug rund um Sourches an. Es werden zwei Strecken angeboten: eine um 14 Uhr über 10 kms, eine über 4 kms, um 15 Uhr. Teilnahme 3 ?, oder 2 ? wenn Sie Mitglied des Vereins sind. Bringen Sie gute Schuhe, einen kleinen Rucksack, eine Trinkflasche, Obst usw. mit. Start vom Café de L’Union in Louin (es werden Fahrgemeinschaften organisiert). Eine Anmeldung ist erwünscht. Informationen und Reservierungen: ruchelouinaise@gmail.com / 06 76 20 66 81.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet