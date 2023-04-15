Sortie pédestre, 15 avril 2023, Louin.

Une nouvelle sortie pédestre est proposée par l’association la Ruche Louinaise. Deux circuits sont proposés : un de 12 km, avec un départ à 13 h 30, et un de 5, avec un départ à 15 h. Participation : 3 € (2 € pour les adhérents). Tous niveaux (de 7 à 77 ans). Au terme de la randonnée, le verre de l’amitié sera offert par l’Association la Ruche Louinaise. Prévoir des bonnes chaussures de marche, un petit sac à dos, une gourde, des fruits, des céréales. Renseignements et inscriptions au 06 76 20 66 81..

Louin 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A new walking tour is proposed by the association La Ruche Louinaise. Two circuits are proposed: one of 12 km, with a departure at 1:30 pm, and one of 5, with a departure at 3 pm. Participation: 3 ? (2 ? for members). All levels (from 7 to 77 years old). At the end of the hike, a glass of friendship will be offered by the Association la Ruche Louinaise. Bring good walking shoes, a small backpack, a water bottle, fruit and cereals. Information and registration at 06 76 20 66 81.

La asociación La Ruche Louinaise propone un nuevo recorrido a pie. Se proponen dos circuitos: uno de 12 km, con salida a las 13.30 h, y otro de 5 km, con salida a las 15 h. Participación: 3€ (2€ para los socios). Todos los niveles (de 7 a 77 años). Al final de la caminata, se ofrecerá una bebida a cargo de la Association la Ruche Louinaise. Traer buen calzado para caminar, una mochila pequeña, una botella de agua, fruta y cereales. Información e inscripciones en el 06 76 20 66 81.

Ein neuer Wanderausflug wird von der Vereinigung La Ruche Louinaise angeboten. Es werden zwei Strecken angeboten: eine 12 km lange Strecke mit Start um 13:30 Uhr und eine 5 km lange Strecke mit Start um 15:00 Uhr. Teilnahmegebühr: 3 ? (2 ? für Mitglieder). Alle Niveaus (von 7 bis 77 Jahren). Am Ende der Wanderung wird von der Association la Ruche Louinaise ein Glas der Freundschaft angeboten. Bringen Sie gute Wanderschuhe, einen kleinen Rucksack, eine Trinkflasche, Obst und Müsli mit. Informationen und Anmeldungen unter 06 76 20 66 81.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet