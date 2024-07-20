Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique à Balnéa LOUDENVIELLE Loudenvielle, 20 juillet 2024, Loudenvielle.

Loudenvielle,Hautes-Pyrénées

21h Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique – feux d’artifices

Batteries, guitares, trompettes, saxo…

Les artistes se relayeront sur scène pour une animation tout public..

2024-07-20 fin : 2024-07-20 . EUR.

LOUDENVIELLE sur le site de Balnéa

Loudenvielle 65510 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



9pm Grand ball and pyrosymphonic show – fireworks

Drums, guitars, trumpets, saxophone..

The artists will take turns on stage for an animation all public.

21.00 h Gran baile y espectáculo pirosinfónico – fuegos artificiales

Tambores, guitarras, trompetas, saxofón?

Los artistas se turnarán en el escenario para divertir a todos.

21 Uhr Großer Ball und Feuerwerksshow – Feuerwerk

Schlagzeug, Gitarren, Trompeten, Saxofon?

Die Künstler wechseln sich auf der Bühne ab und bieten Unterhaltung für alle Altersgruppen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT de la Vallée du Louron|CDT65