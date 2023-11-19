Troc en Louron LOUDENVIELLE Loudenvielle, 19 novembre 2023, Loudenvielle.

Loudenvielle,Hautes-Pyrénées

Foire aux skis, dépôt vente de matériel de ski, VTT, parapente et de montagne et également événement festif de début de saison dans la Vallée du Louron, le Troc en Louron, organisé par l’association Transpyros, est l’occasion d’équiper sa famille en matériel à moindre coût.

Vous pouvez aussi tenir votre propre stand si vous avez du matériel à vendre (présence à partir de 8h)..

2023-11-19 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 19:00:00. .

LOUDENVIELLE Valgora

Loudenvielle 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The Troc en Louron, a ski fair, ski, mountain bike and paragliding equipment sales depot and festive event at the start of the season in the Louron Valley, organized by the Transpyros association, is an opportunity to equip your family with equipment at lower cost.

You can also set up your own stand if you have equipment to sell (presence from 8am).

El Troc en Louron es una feria del esquí, un punto de venta de material de esquí, BTT, parapente y montaña, y también un acontecimiento festivo al inicio de la temporada en el valle de Louron. Organizado por la asociación Transpyros, es una gran oportunidad para equipar a su familia a menor coste.

También puede montar su propio stand si tiene material para vender (a partir de las 8 de la mañana).

Als Skimarkt, Verkaufslager für Ski-, Mountainbike-, Gleitschirm- und Bergsportausrüstung und auch als festliches Ereignis zu Beginn der Saison im Louron-Tal bietet der Troc en Louron, der vom Verein Transpyros organisiert wird, die Gelegenheit, seine Familie günstig mit Ausrüstung auszustatten.

Sie können auch Ihren eigenen Stand betreiben, wenn Sie Material zu verkaufen haben (Anwesenheit ab 8 Uhr).

