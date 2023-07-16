Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique à Balnéa LOUDENVIELLE Loudenvielle
Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique à Balnéa LOUDENVIELLE, 16 juillet 2023, Loudenvielle.
21h Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique – feux d’artifices
Batteries, guitares, trompettes, saxo…
Les artistes se relayeront sur scène pour une animation tout public..
2023-07-16 à ; fin : 2023-07-16 . EUR.
LOUDENVIELLE sur le site de Balnéa
Loudenvielle 65510 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
9pm Grand ball and pyrosymphonic show – fireworks
Drums, guitars, trumpets, saxophone..
The artists will take turns on stage for an animation all public.
21.00 h Gran baile y espectáculo pirosinfónico – fuegos artificiales
Tambores, guitarras, trompetas, saxofón?
Los artistas se turnarán en el escenario para divertir a todos.
21 Uhr Großer Ball und Feuerwerksshow – Feuerwerk
Schlagzeug, Gitarren, Trompeten, Saxofon?
Die Künstler wechseln sich auf der Bühne ab und bieten Unterhaltung für alle Altersgruppen.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT de la Vallée du Louron|CDT65