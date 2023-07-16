Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique à Balnéa LOUDENVIELLE Loudenvielle Catégories d’Évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées

Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique à Balnéa LOUDENVIELLE, 16 juillet 2023, Loudenvielle. 21h Grand bal et spectacle pyrosymphonique – feux d’artifices

Batteries, guitares, trompettes, saxo…

Les artistes se relayeront sur scène pour une animation tout public..

2023-07-16 à ; fin : 2023-07-16 . EUR.

9pm Grand ball and pyrosymphonic show – fireworks

Drums, guitars, trumpets, saxophone..

The artists will take turns on stage for an animation all public. 21.00 h Gran baile y espectáculo pirosinfónico – fuegos artificiales

Tambores, guitarras, trompetas, saxofón?

Los artistas se turnarán en el escenario para divertir a todos. 21 Uhr Großer Ball und Feuerwerksshow – Feuerwerk

Schlagzeug, Gitarren, Trompeten, Saxofon?

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT de la Vallée du Louron|CDT65

