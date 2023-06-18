Les instants baroques du Lot Eglise Saint-Jean- Baptiste, 18 juin 2023, Loubressac.

L’occasion de découvrir l’église Saint-Jean-Baptiste et son impressionnant retable baroque.

Visite suivie d’un concert The spirit of gambo par François Joubert-Caillet.

2023-06-18 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 . 15 EUR.

Eglise Saint-Jean- Baptiste Route des Peyrières

Loubressac 46130 Lot Occitanie



An opportunity to discover the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church and its impressive baroque altarpiece.

Visit followed by a concert The spirit of gambo by François Joubert-Caillet

Oportunidad de descubrir la iglesia Saint-Jean-Baptiste y su impresionante retablo barroco.

Visita seguida de un concierto El espíritu del gambo de François Joubert-Caillet

Eine Gelegenheit, die Kirche Saint-Jean-Baptiste und ihren beeindruckenden barocken Altaraufsatz zu entdecken.

Besichtigung mit anschließendem Konzert The spirit of gambo von François Joubert-Caillet

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne