Téléthon : Marche et repas Loubieng
Téléthon : Marche et repas Loubieng, 26 novembre 2023, Loubieng.
Loubieng,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Marche : deux circuits au choix : 5 ou 10 km (pas d’animaux d’accompagnement par mesure de sécurité).
12h30 : apéritif et poule au pot..
Loubieng 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Walking: choice of two circuits: 5 or 10 km (no accompanying animals for safety reasons).
12:30 pm: aperitif and poule au pot.
Senderismo: a elegir entre dos recorridos: 5 o 10 km (sin animales de compañía por razones de seguridad).
12.30 h: aperitivo y estofado de pollo.
Wandern: Zwei Strecken zur Auswahl: 5 oder 10 km (aus Sicherheitsgründen keine Begleittiere).
12.30 Uhr: Aperitif und Huhn im Topf.
