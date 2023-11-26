Téléthon : Marche et repas Loubieng, 26 novembre 2023, Loubieng.

Loubieng,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Marche : deux circuits au choix : 5 ou 10 km (pas d’animaux d’accompagnement par mesure de sécurité).

12h30 : apéritif et poule au pot..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 . EUR.

Loubieng 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Walking: choice of two circuits: 5 or 10 km (no accompanying animals for safety reasons).

12:30 pm: aperitif and poule au pot.

Senderismo: a elegir entre dos recorridos: 5 o 10 km (sin animales de compañía por razones de seguridad).

12.30 h: aperitivo y estofado de pollo.

Wandern: Zwei Strecken zur Auswahl: 5 oder 10 km (aus Sicherheitsgründen keine Begleittiere).

12.30 Uhr: Aperitif und Huhn im Topf.

