Loto Vadrouille Michelaise Espace culturel Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm, dimanche 5 mai 2024.
Méga loto
MÉGA LOTO Organisé par la Vadrouille Michelaise
Ouverture des portes à 13h00
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 1000€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 500€
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 200€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 100€
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 80€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 60€
CARTES CADEAUX DE 50€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 40€
LOTS SURPRISES LOTS DE VIANDE
CORBEILLES DE LÉGUMES CORBEILLES DE FRUITS
… ET DE NOMBREUX AUTRES LOTS
_____________________________________________________
PARTIE SPÉCIALE & BINGO 3€ 5€ les 2
Cartes Personnelles acceptées
1 carton 2€
____________________________________________________ .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-05 13:00:00
fin : 2024-05-05
Espace culturel Allée des Arts
Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm 85580 Vendée Pays de la Loire lavadrouillemichelaise@hotmail.fr
