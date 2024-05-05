Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Loto Vadrouille Michelaise Espace culturel Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm

Catégories d’Évènement:

Loto Vadrouille Michelaise Espace culturel Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm, dimanche 5 mai 2024.

Loto Vadrouille Michelaise Espace culturel Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm Vendée

Méga loto
MÉGA LOTO Organisé par la Vadrouille Michelaise
Ouverture des portes à 13h00
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 1000€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 500€
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 200€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 100€
UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 80€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 60€
CARTES CADEAUX DE 50€ UNE CARTE CADEAU DE 40€
LOTS SURPRISES LOTS DE VIANDE
CORBEILLES DE LÉGUMES CORBEILLES DE FRUITS
… ET DE NOMBREUX AUTRES LOTS
_____________________________________________________
PARTIE SPÉCIALE & BINGO 3€ 5€ les 2
Cartes Personnelles acceptées
1 carton 2€
____________________________________________________   .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-05 13:00:00
fin : 2024-05-05

Espace culturel Allée des Arts
Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm 85580 Vendée Pays de la Loire lavadrouillemichelaise@hotmail.fr

L’événement Loto Vadrouille Michelaise Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm a été mis à jour le 2024-03-22 par Vendée Expansion

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées, si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :
don unidivers
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099