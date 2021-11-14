Saint-Astier Saint-Astier Dordogne, Saint-Astier Loto Saint-Astier Saint-Astier Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

Saint-Astier

Loto Saint-Astier, 14 novembre 2021, Saint-Astier. Loto rue Lagrange Chancel Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier

2021-11-14 – 2021-11-14 rue Lagrange Chancel Gymnase du Roc

Saint-Astier Dordogne Loto animé par Chantal. Buvette, sandwichs, gâteaux.

Partie spéciale (1 € / carton), bingo, bourriche.

RDV 14h30, Gymnase du Roc. 1,50 € pour 1 carton, 8 € les 6, 10 € les 8, 15 € les 12

Comité de jumelage 06 08 01 56 01 Loto animé par Chantal. Buvette, sandwichs, gâteaux.

Partie spéciale (1 € / carton), bingo, bourriche.

RDV 14h30, Gymnase du Roc. 1,50 € pour 1 carton, 8 € les 6, 10 € les 8, 15 € les 12

Comité de jumelage 06 08 01 56 01 +33 6 08 01 56 01 Loto animé par Chantal. Buvette, sandwichs, gâteaux.

Partie spéciale (1 € / carton), bingo, bourriche.

RDV 14h30, Gymnase du Roc. 1,50 € pour 1 carton, 8 € les 6, 10 € les 8, 15 € les 12

Comité de jumelage 06 08 01 56 01 loto

rue Lagrange Chancel Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-26 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne, Saint-Astier Autres Lieu Saint-Astier Adresse rue Lagrange Chancel Gymnase du Roc Ville Saint-Astier lieuville rue Lagrange Chancel Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier