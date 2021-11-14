Loto Saint-Astier Saint-Astier
Loto Saint-Astier, 14 novembre 2021, Saint-Astier.
Loto rue Lagrange Chancel Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier
2021-11-14 – 2021-11-14 rue Lagrange Chancel Gymnase du Roc
Saint-Astier Dordogne
Loto animé par Chantal. Buvette, sandwichs, gâteaux.
Partie spéciale (1 € / carton), bingo, bourriche.
RDV 14h30, Gymnase du Roc. 1,50 € pour 1 carton, 8 € les 6, 10 € les 8, 15 € les 12
Comité de jumelage 06 08 01 56 01
+33 6 08 01 56 01
loto
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-26 par