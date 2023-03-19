Loto provençal place du colonel Bertrand Saint-Restitut
En 6 parties de 3 quines et d’un un carton plein + une partie qui perd gagne.
Divers lots dont des bons d’achats 200€ et 50€, bons pour le restaurant, plantes, arbustes, produits régionaux, santons, décors de crèches…
+33 6 72 79 17 47
