LOTO PRINTANIER Paimbœuf, 18 mai 2022, Paimbœuf.
2022-05-18 15:45:00 – 2022-05-18 18:15:00
Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique
Grand loto printanier gratuit et 100% décalé, en compagnie des célèbres Michel Van de Beck et Sabrina Risotto !
Sur réservation au : 02 40 27 51 77.
secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr +33 2 40 27 51 77 https://www.csc-mireillemoyon.fr/
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-04 par