Loto Neufchâtel-en-Bray Neufchâtel-en-Bray
Loto Neufchâtel-en-Bray, 4 mars 2022, Neufchâtel-en-Bray.
Loto Neufchâtel-en-Bray
2022-03-04 – 2022-03-04
Neufchâtel-en-Bray Seine-Maritime
4060 € de dotation.
Carton final 1000 €.
Animé par Christophe.
Ouverture des portes à 10h30.
Gestes barrières et salle ventilée (Boutonnière). Paiements CB acceptés.
4060 € de dotation.
Carton final 1000 €.
Animé par Christophe.
Ouverture des portes à 10h30.
Gestes barrières et salle ventilée (Boutonnière). Paiements CB acceptés.
+33 6 99 50 09 84
4060 € de dotation.
Carton final 1000 €.
Animé par Christophe.
Ouverture des portes à 10h30.
Gestes barrières et salle ventilée (Boutonnière). Paiements CB acceptés.
Neufchâtel-en-Bray
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-03 par