LOTO La Bastide-Puylaurent, dimanche 25 février 2024.

Le Foyer rural de la Bastide organise un loto dimanche 25 février à 14h.
Buvette sur place + crêpes
3 cartons pleins
Voyage en Aveyron pour 2 personnes
200€ carrefour Langogne
150€ Super U Mende
Sans ordinateur. Tombola sur place….
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-25 14:00:00
fin : 2024-02-25
Salle polyvalente
La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie marieagnesverdelhan@gmail.com
