Loto Géant Neufchâtel-en-Bray Neufchâtel-en-Bray
Loto Géant Neufchâtel-en-Bray, 11 mars 2022, Neufchâtel-en-Bray.
Loto Géant Neufchâtel-en-Bray
2022-03-11 20:00:00 – 2022-03-11
Neufchâtel-en-Bray Seine-Maritime
Animé par Christophe. Bons d’achat Leclerc. Carton final 1000 €.
Ouverture des portes 17h30. Début des jeux 20h.
Rdv à la Boutonnière.
Pass vaccinal et masque obligatoire.
Animé par Christophe. Bons d’achat Leclerc. Carton final 1000 €.
Ouverture des portes 17h30. Début des jeux 20h.
Rdv à la Boutonnière.
Pass vaccinal et masque obligatoire.
+33 6 65 04 77 35
Animé par Christophe. Bons d’achat Leclerc. Carton final 1000 €.
Ouverture des portes 17h30. Début des jeux 20h.
Rdv à la Boutonnière.
Pass vaccinal et masque obligatoire.
Neufchâtel-en-Bray
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-24 par