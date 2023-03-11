Loto du Club Sportif Lantonnais : Super Loto du Foot Centre d’animation Lanton Lanton Catégories d’Évènement: 33138

33138 Lanton Loto du club sportif Lantonnais, le samedi 11 mars à partir de 20h au Centre d’Animation de Lanton.

De nombreux lots à gagner.

Loto du club sportif Lantonnais, le samedi 11 mars à partir de 20h au Centre d'Animation de Lanton.

Renseignements, tél. : 06 09 71 17 47

+33 6 09 71 17 47

